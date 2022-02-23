$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $39.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.67 million and the lowest is $39.55 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $154.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 164,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

