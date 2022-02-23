Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE SYF opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 424,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 124,901 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

