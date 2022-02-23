FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Reduced by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.93.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$33.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.43. The firm has a market cap of C$23.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$37.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

