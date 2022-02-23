NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Barclays

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.16.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.