NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Barclays

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.16.
Shares of NWG opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $6.99.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
