Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 653,213 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 503,228 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

