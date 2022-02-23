Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

