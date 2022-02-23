Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.