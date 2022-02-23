Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIV. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

