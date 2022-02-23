Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heineken’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heineken in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €94.00 ($106.82) to €95.00 ($107.95) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $52.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. Heineken has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.