FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.