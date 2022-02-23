Analog Devices, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

