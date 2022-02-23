Barrington Research Weighs in on Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

LOPE stock opened at $86.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 21.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

