FY2022 EPS Estimates for CSL Limited Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for CSL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get CSL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $96.47 on Monday. CSL has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.