Donaldson (DCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.570-$2.730 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.57-2.73 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

