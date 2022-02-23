Flywire (FLYW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,774 shares of company stock worth $14,782,533 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

