CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

