Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.24

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.24 and traded as high as C$31.80. Saputo shares last traded at C$31.35, with a volume of 897,054 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.24. The firm has a market cap of C$13.02 billion and a PE ratio of 38.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,276,893. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.