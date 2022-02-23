Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.72

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as high as C$22.76. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$21.44, with a volume of 1,782,072 shares trading hands.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

