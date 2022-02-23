Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.97

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.97 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 97.61 ($1.33). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.30), with a volume of 7,930,702 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.67 ($1.63).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.97. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($34,312.53).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

