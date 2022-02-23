Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE SIM opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $31.73.
About Grupo Simec
