Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

