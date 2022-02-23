Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €150.00 ($170.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €114.08 ($129.64) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.86. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

