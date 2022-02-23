MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.38.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 279,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $45,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

