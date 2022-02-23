Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €165.00 ($187.50) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.69 ($161.01).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €114.08 ($129.64) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €112.86. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

