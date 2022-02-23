Analyzing Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sapiens International and SkillSoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $382.90 million 4.10 $33.78 million $0.76 37.74 SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sapiens International and SkillSoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 2 0 1 0 1.67 SkillSoft 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. SkillSoft has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 122.97%. Given SkillSoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkillSoft is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and SkillSoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 9.43% 15.19% 8.35% SkillSoft N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkillSoft has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of SkillSoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sapiens International beats SkillSoft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

