Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities started coverage on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.