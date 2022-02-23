DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $565.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. increased their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of DXCM opened at $390.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.23, a PEG ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,173 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after purchasing an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

