Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$16.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEYUF. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEYUF opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0392 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.