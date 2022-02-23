Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Cut to CHF 300 by Analysts at UBS Group

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from CHF 320 to CHF 300 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.00.

Schindler stock opened at $237.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.35. Schindler has a 12 month low of $225.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

