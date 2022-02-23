FY2022 EPS Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Lowered by National Bank Financial

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

Separately, Desjardins raised 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.