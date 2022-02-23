United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bancorporation of Alabama (UBAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.