Copart, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Copart in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPRT. Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Copart by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

