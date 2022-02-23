Copart, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Copart in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPRT. Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Copart by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.