Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

NYSE HLT opened at $147.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.