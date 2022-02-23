Roku, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $121.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

