Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.83 ($75.94).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €60.16 ($68.36) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.65 and its 200 day moving average is €60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

