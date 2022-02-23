Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.63 ($18.90) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.93. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.