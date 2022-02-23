Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €17.70 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($20.11) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($18.47) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.99 ($15.90).

TKA stock opened at €8.51 ($9.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.26. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

