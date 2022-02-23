Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($26.93) to GBX 1,840 ($25.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,598.33 ($21.74).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 12.26 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.