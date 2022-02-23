South Jersey Industries (SJI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SJI opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

