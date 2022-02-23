Iron Mountain (IRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
