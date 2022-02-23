Iron Mountain (IRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.