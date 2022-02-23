Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to “Hold”

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

