Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in UpHealth by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 630,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UpHealth has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.72.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.