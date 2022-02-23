Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.75. 259,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 177,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

