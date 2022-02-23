Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UNS. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.71.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$25.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.00. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$27.75.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

