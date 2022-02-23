Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$31.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

