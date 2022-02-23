Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Given New €106.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €96.00 ($109.09) to €106.00 ($120.45) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GZPZY stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

