Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Given New €106.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €96.00 ($109.09) to €106.00 ($120.45) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GZPZY stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.
About Gaztransport & Technigaz
