Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.16.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DRETF stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.