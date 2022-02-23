Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Corsair Partnering Corp (NYSE:CORS)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Partnering Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation is based in United States.

