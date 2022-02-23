DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Shares Down 1.8%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

