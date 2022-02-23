Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Shares Up 1.1%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.03 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.07). 370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.89 ($0.07).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.95.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.