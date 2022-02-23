Laureate Education (LAUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,247 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 802.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 127,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.